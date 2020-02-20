UrduPoint.com
Justin Bieber's New Album A 'love Letter' To His Wife Hailey Baldwin

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 04:23 PM

Justin Bieber's new album a 'love letter' to his wife Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been painting the town red ever since they tied the knot and have continued to serve major couple goals.However, ever since the 25-year-old Sorry crooner dropped his latest album Changes, their relationship has found new meaning as it comes in the form of an ode to his wife and the unbreakable bond they share

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th February, 2020) Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been painting the town red ever since they tied the knot and have continued to serve major couple goals.However, ever since the 25-year-old Sorry crooner dropped his latest album Changes, their relationship has found new meaning as it comes in the form of an ode to his wife and the unbreakable bond they share.A source closed to the couple dished the details about how the supermodel has been feeling more secure than ever before following the album release.

"Justin's entire album is a love letter to Hailey and their marriage," the insider told HollywoodLife."She knows every mistake he has made and has never judged him.

That's part of why they work so well as a couple, they tell each other everything. She's all for him owning up to his mistakes so that he can move on with his life, it's a positive step and she's never been more proud of Justin," the source added."And I mean the album, it's like all her wildest teenage dreams came true.

She's married to Justin and now she has a whole album devoted to her. She loves the album so much and feels so lucky to be Justin's wife," it was further revealed.

