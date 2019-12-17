Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel on the road to progress after cheating scandal

(@Aneesah05582539)

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel had become the talk of town recently after the former was spotted reportedly cheating on his wife with his costar Alisha Wainwright

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th December, 2019) Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel had become the talk of town recently after the former was spotted reportedly cheating on his wife with his costar Alisha Wainwright.Fast forward to a couple of days later, the husband and wife seem to be doing well, as reports have now come afloat suggesting that while the scandal had affected their marriage, the two are working their way through it.A grapevine unveiled to HollywoodLife that Justin and Jessica are currently relying on building a strong communication between each other to make sure they move on.Jessica and Justin have been doing a lot of talking about it and he sees how much it has hurt her.

Now, they seem to be doing a bit better since the photographs came out," said the insider."She's been really hurt by the photos of Justin and Alisha.

She felt upset and embarrassed above everything else.

She's a very private person and was pretty angry to put it lightly. Jessica's not one of those actresses who wanted to be a celebrity. She doesn't like being involved in this kind of a story and has been laying as low as possible.

It's clear it has taken a toll on them as a couple," it was further revealed.After photographs of Justin with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright at a bar in New Orleans had gone viral, the Mirror singer had issued a public apology to his wife saying: "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement but let me be clear nothing happened between me and my costar.

I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better."