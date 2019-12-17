UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel On The Road To Progress After Cheating Scandal

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 1 hour ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 02:12 PM

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel on the road to progress after cheating scandal

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel had become the talk of town recently after the former was spotted reportedly cheating on his wife with his costar Alisha Wainwright

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th December, 2019) Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel had become the talk of town recently after the former was spotted reportedly cheating on his wife with his costar Alisha Wainwright.Fast forward to a couple of days later, the husband and wife seem to be doing well, as reports have now come afloat suggesting that while the scandal had affected their marriage, the two are working their way through it.A grapevine unveiled to HollywoodLife that Justin and Jessica are currently relying on building a strong communication between each other to make sure they move on.Jessica and Justin have been doing a lot of talking about it and he sees how much it has hurt her.

Now, they seem to be doing a bit better since the photographs came out," said the insider."She's been really hurt by the photos of Justin and Alisha.

She felt upset and embarrassed above everything else.

She's a very private person and was pretty angry to put it lightly. Jessica's not one of those actresses who wanted to be a celebrity. She doesn't like being involved in this kind of a story and has been laying as low as possible.

It's clear it has taken a toll on them as a couple," it was further revealed.After photographs of Justin with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright at a bar in New Orleans had gone viral, the Mirror singer had issued a public apology to his wife saying: "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement but let me be clear nothing happened between me and my costar.

I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better."

Related Topics

Scandal Marriage Wife Palmer Wainwright New Orleans Jessica Biel

Recent Stories

"India wants genocide of Muslims,” PM Khan tells ..

12 minutes ago

Islamic Conference of Health Ministers Concludes i ..

28 minutes ago

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) delegation will ..

24 minutes ago

Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar greets Iftikhar ..

18 minutes ago

Nearly 3 in 4 (72%) TV viewers in Pakistan claim t ..

18 minutes ago

Pervez Musharraf expresses sorrow over Special cou ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.