K-pop Kings BTS Win Artist Of The Year AMA In Asian First

Mon 22nd November 2021 | 02:01 PM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :K-pop sensation BTS on Sunday became the first Asian group to win Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards.

The septet also scooped awards for Favorite Pop Duo or Group and Favorite Pop Song for their hit "Butter" at the glitzy Los Angeles ceremony hosted by Cardi B.

South Korea's biggest band, who now have nine AMAs, joined British rockers Coldplay for the world television premiere performance of "My Universe" at the star-studded show, and tweeted a picture of the groups together.

BTS's Twitter feed later paid tribute to their fans, known as the "ARMY".

The trailblazing stars cemented their place in US chart history last year when their hit single "Dynamite" entered the Billboard Hot 100 at number one, making them the first South Korean act to top the rankings.

Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion joined BTS with three awards each, while Taylor Swift took home gongs for Favorite Female Pop Artist and Favorite Pop Album "evermore" and Ed Sheeran won Favorite Male Pop Artist.

The AMAs is the world's largest fan-voted awards show.

