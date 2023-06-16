UrduPoint.com

Kajal Aggarwal Considering Exist From Film Industry

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 16, 2023 | 04:26 PM

Kajal Aggarwal considering exist from film industry

The sources say that Kajal has made the decision to take a break from acting in order to prioritize her personal life and dedicate more time to her son, Neil Kitchlu.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 16th, 2023) Kajal Aggarwal, who entered the world of acting in 2007 with her debut in the South Indian film "Lakshmi Kalyanam," is reportedly contemplating stepping away from the film industry.

Sources suggest that Kajal has made the decision to take a break from acting in order to prioritize her personal life and dedicate more time to her son, Neil Kitchlu.

While she intends to complete shooting for all the films she is currently committed to, such as Kamal Haasan's "Indian 2" and Nandamuri Balakrishna's "Bhagavanth Kesari," these reports have left fans disheartened. The rumors gained momentum when Kajal shared a cryptic post on her Twitter account, along with a throwback picture, adding fuel to the speculations.

Kajal Aggarwal has an impressive filmography, having appeared in nearly 55 films. Some of her notable works include "Mr. Perfect," "Jilla," "Thupakki," "Darling," and many more.

One of her prominent roles was in Rohit Shetty's "Singham," where she portrayed the love interest of Ajay Devgn's character.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Kajal Aggarwal, who welcomed her son with businessman Gautam Kitchlu on May 19, 2022, is currently more focused on her responsibilities as a parent.

As the rumors of Kajal Aggarwal's departure from the film industry have disappointed her fans, she is expected to fulfill her existing commitments before taking a break to concentrate on her personal life and motherhood.

Related Topics

India World Film And Movies Twitter Kajal Aggarwal May Post All From Industry Love

Recent Stories

Emirati artist’s groundbreaking work reinforces ..

Emirati artist’s groundbreaking work reinforces cultural ties between UAE and ..

12 minutes ago
 Jumeirah Group releases 21 endangered Turtles into ..

Jumeirah Group releases 21 endangered Turtles into Arabian Gulf for World Sea Tu ..

12 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Fore ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Thailand discu ..

27 minutes ago
 Senate approves bill abolishing lifetime disqualif ..

Senate approves bill abolishing lifetime disqualification of parliamentarians, c ..

54 minutes ago
 "BIPARJOY’ weakens into Cyclonic Storm with sust ..

"BIPARJOY’ weakens into Cyclonic Storm with sustained surface winds of 80-100 ..

2 hours ago
 NA continuing discussion on budget for year 2023-2 ..

NA continuing discussion on budget for year 2023-24

2 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.