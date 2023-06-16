Kajal Aggarwal considering exist from film industry

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources say that Kajal has made the decision to take a break from acting in order to prioritize her personal life and dedicate more time to her son, Neil Kitchlu.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 16th, 2023) Kajal Aggarwal, who entered the world of acting in 2007 with her debut in the South Indian film "Lakshmi Kalyanam," is reportedly contemplating stepping away from the film industry.

While she intends to complete shooting for all the films she is currently committed to, such as Kamal Haasan's "Indian 2" and Nandamuri Balakrishna's "Bhagavanth Kesari," these reports have left fans disheartened. The rumors gained momentum when Kajal shared a cryptic post on her Twitter account, along with a throwback picture, adding fuel to the speculations.

Kajal Aggarwal has an impressive filmography, having appeared in nearly 55 films. Some of her notable works include "Mr. Perfect," "Jilla," "Thupakki," "Darling," and many more.

One of her prominent roles was in Rohit Shetty's "Singham," where she portrayed the love interest of Ajay Devgn's character.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Kajal Aggarwal, who welcomed her son with businessman Gautam Kitchlu on May 19, 2022, is currently more focused on her responsibilities as a parent.

As the rumors of Kajal Aggarwal's departure from the film industry have disappointed her fans, she is expected to fulfill her existing commitments before taking a break to concentrate on her personal life and motherhood.