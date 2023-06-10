Kajol shocks fans with social media break, deletes Instagram posts

(@Abdulla99267510)

The popular actor has not provided a specific reason for her decision, many speculated if it was related to the promotion of her upcoming web show, The Good Wife.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2023) Actress Kajol has surprised and shocked her fans with the unexpected announcement of taking a break from social media.

She recently took to Instagram to share a note stating that she is going through one of the toughest moments of her life. Along with the note, Kajol also deleted all her previous Instagram posts.

While the popular actor did not provide a specific reason for her decision, many speculated if it was related to the promotion of her upcoming web show, The Good Wife.

Director P Malhotra even commented, asking about the release date of The Good Wife trailer.

Fans expressed their emotions and sent well wishes to Kajol following her announcement. One fan reassured her of their love and support, mentioning how they miss her captions and beautiful posts. They conveyed their best wishes and expressed their care for the beloved actress known for her iconic role in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.