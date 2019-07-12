Kangana Ranaut refuses to apologize for calling Indian media as sellout, libtard

(@Aneesah05582539)

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has called some of the Indian journalists as "termites", "pseudo-liberal", "treacherous" and "attend press conferences only to get free food

MUMBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th July, 2019) - Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has called some of the Indian journalists as "termites", "pseudo-liberal", "treacherous" and "attend press conferences only to get free food."The actress said that the Indian media is sellout and libtard.

When the media representatives asked her to apologize, she refused to say sorry and asserted, "I beg to you please ban me, because I don't want you guys to make money out of me.

It's the biggest favor you can do for me."