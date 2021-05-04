Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account permanently banned

(@fidahassanain)

The actress, however, is using her Instagram account to express her views and ideas on different political and social issues.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 4th, 2021) Indian actress Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account has permanently been suspended.

Twitter has banned her account for violating the social media platform’s hateful conduct and abusive behavior policy.

The actress had earlier posted as series of tweets with regards to the West Bengal election results.

In a statement, a Twitter Spokesperson said: “We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm.

“The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy.

We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service,”.

In response to Twitter’s act, the Indian actress said: “Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do,”.

She also said: “Fortunately I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still their is no end to the suffering,”.

Ranaut is active on Instagram handle which she is using to voice her thoughts and ideas.