Kardashian asks for mercy for truck driver who was awarded 110 year jail

CALIFORNIA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2021) American actress Kim Kardashian has asked for mercy for truck driver who accidently killed four people after breaks of his truck failed on a Denver highway.

Taking to Twitter, she shed light on Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos.

In April 2019, Aguilera-Mederos accidentally crashed into two dozen cars on a Denver highway after the brakes on his semi-truck failed.

The accident claimed lives of four people.

Judge A Bruce Jones awarded 110 years imprisonment to the convict.

The actress said, “Aguilera-Mederos was not drunk or under the influence at the time of the crash. His brakes on the semi-tractor trailer failed,”.

The actress asked Colorado governor Jared Polis to grant Aguilera-Mederos clemency, calling out other unfair aspects of the trial. A newspaper reported that a Change.org petition to commute Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence or grant him clemency has already been signed over 4.6 million times.