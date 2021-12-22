UrduPoint.com

Kardashian Asks For Mercy For Truck Driver Who Was Awarded 110 Year Jail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 04:30 PM

Kardashian asks for mercy for truck driver who was awarded 110 year jail

Kim Kardashian who has recently passed a baby bar exam and is an advocate for prison reforms in the US has raised her voice for Aguilera-Mederos’ case.

CALIFORNIA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2021) American actress Kim Kardashian has asked for mercy for truck driver who accidently killed four people after breaks of his truck failed on a Denver highway.

The actress who has now put hat lawyer has backed a petition to grant clemency to a truck driver who was awarded 110 years sentence of imprisonment.

Kardashian had recently passed a baby bar exam and is an advocate for prison reforms in the US raised her voice for Aguilera-Mederos’ case.

Taking to Twitter, she shed light on Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos.

In April 2019, Aguilera-Mederos accidentally crashed into two dozen cars on a Denver highway after the brakes on his semi-truck failed.

The accident claimed lives of four people.

Judge A Bruce Jones awarded 110 years imprisonment to the convict.

The actress said, “Aguilera-Mederos was not drunk or under the influence at the time of the crash. His brakes on the semi-tractor trailer failed,”.

The actress asked Colorado governor Jared Polis to grant Aguilera-Mederos clemency, calling out other unfair aspects of the trial. A newspaper reported that a Change.org petition to commute Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence or grant him clemency has already been signed over 4.6 million times.

Related Topics

Accident Governor Twitter Driver Denver April 2019 Million

Recent Stories

Hindu yatrees visit Krishna Mandir

Hindu yatrees visit Krishna Mandir

36 seconds ago
 UAE insurance protection extension system attracts ..

UAE insurance protection extension system attracts GCC employees

9 minutes ago
 China-Laos Railway sees growth in freight transpor ..

China-Laos Railway sees growth in freight transport

4 minutes ago
 EU, UK agree post-Brexit fish quotas

EU, UK agree post-Brexit fish quotas

4 minutes ago
 Christmas cake cutting ceremony held

Christmas cake cutting ceremony held

9 minutes ago
 MoHR celebrates National Working Women's Day

MoHR celebrates National Working Women's Day

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.