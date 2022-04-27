Kareena excited to start soot for OTT debut next week

(@Abdulla99267510)

The project has yet get the name but the reports say that it is an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s The Devotion of Suspect X.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2022) Kareena Kapoor is much excited to stsrt shoot for her OTT debut next week in Darjeelingm

She will be shooting alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

The project has yet get the name but the reports say that it is an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s The Devotion of Suspect X. It would be shot in the hill station and the city of Mumbai.

“It’s a two-week schedule in the hill station that will see Kareena, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma film key scenes," an insider was quoted as saying.

“Meanwhile, a part of the production design team will erect a set in Mehboob studio,” the source added.

“The Mumbai leg will kick off by May-end, with Sujoy hoping to shoot a chunk of the film before the rains hit the city.”

The filmmakers, however, did not issue any official statement. According to the reports, the Sujoy Ghosh directorial would be released on Netflix in 2023

Talking about her much awaited digital debut, Kareena said she was quite excited.

She said, “I’m very excited to be a part of this project for several reasons… This film will mark my streaming debut and it’s my return to acting after my second child with a stellar cast and crew."