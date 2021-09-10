UrduPoint.com

Kareena Gives Befitting Response To Online Trolling Over Naming Their Sons As Taimur Ali Khan And Jehangir

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 9 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 05:12 PM

Kareena gives befitting response to online trolling over naming their sons as Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir

Saba Ali Khan, the sister-in-law of the actress, has also come in defense of her, saying that only parents have the rights to name and raise their children.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2021) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor gave befitting response to online criticism and trolling she and her husband had Saif Ali Khan had received over naming their children as Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir.

Kareena Kapoor who recently returned to India from Maldives where they celebrated 51st birthday of Saif Ali Khan said “Honestly, these are Names that we just liked; it’s nothing else. They are beautiful names and they’re beautiful boys.”

She said, “ “It’s unfathomable why somebody would troll children. I feel terrible about it, but I have to just focus and get through it. I can’t be looking at my life through the trolls.”

Talking to the reporters, The Laal Singh Chaddha actor said she felt ‘terrible’ that her family and kids were subjected to trolling.

Saba Ali Khan—the sister-in-law of Kareena Kapoor also came forward to defend her. She shared a photo of Kareena and Jeh from their Maldives trip and said said “Momma n Jaan Jeh.”

She wrote, “When a MOTHER carries her child within her and gives him or her LIFE.. ONLY she and the father ....are ALLOWED to decide.. who how and what the child will grow as....And The NAME.”

“No one ...NO ONE.. else , including other family members, who may gladly suggest, have a say. On anything! It's her soul that has nurtured that baby. PARENTS are the only one with RIGHTS. Think it's a reminder for EVERYONE to respect that .Today ... tomorrow. Forever!!!!,” she continued.

Related Topics

India Bollywood Maldives Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan May Family From

Recent Stories

Turkey administers 100 mln doses of COVID-19 vacci ..

Turkey administers 100 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines: ministry

19 seconds ago
 Turkey parts ways with coach Gunes after Dutch dem ..

Turkey parts ways with coach Gunes after Dutch demolition

21 seconds ago
 COVID-19 claims 7 lives; 150 new infections in 24 ..

COVID-19 claims 7 lives; 150 new infections in 24 hours

22 seconds ago
 Brunei reports 148 new local COVID-19 cases, 3,831 ..

Brunei reports 148 new local COVID-19 cases, 3,831 cases in total

24 seconds ago
 African Union Suspends Guinea's Membership After C ..

African Union Suspends Guinea's Membership After Coup

28 seconds ago
 Provocative speech: Hearing against Capt Safdar ad ..

Provocative speech: Hearing against Capt Safdar adjourned till Oct 15

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.