Kareena gives befitting response to online trolling over naming their sons as Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir

Saba Ali Khan, the sister-in-law of the actress, has also come in defense of her, saying that only parents have the rights to name and raise their children.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2021) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor gave befitting response to online criticism and trolling she and her husband had Saif Ali Khan had received over naming their children as Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir.

Kareena Kapoor who recently returned to India from Maldives where they celebrated 51st birthday of Saif Ali Khan said “Honestly, these are Names that we just liked; it’s nothing else. They are beautiful names and they’re beautiful boys.”

She said, “ “It’s unfathomable why somebody would troll children. I feel terrible about it, but I have to just focus and get through it. I can’t be looking at my life through the trolls.”

Talking to the reporters, The Laal Singh Chaddha actor said she felt ‘terrible’ that her family and kids were subjected to trolling.

Saba Ali Khan—the sister-in-law of Kareena Kapoor also came forward to defend her. She shared a photo of Kareena and Jeh from their Maldives trip and said said “Momma n Jaan Jeh.”

She wrote, “When a MOTHER carries her child within her and gives him or her LIFE.. ONLY she and the father ....are ALLOWED to decide.. who how and what the child will grow as....And The NAME.”

“No one ...NO ONE.. else , including other family members, who may gladly suggest, have a say. On anything! It's her soul that has nurtured that baby. PARENTS are the only one with RIGHTS. Think it's a reminder for EVERYONE to respect that .Today ... tomorrow. Forever!!!!,” she continued.