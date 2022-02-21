Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Jeh

(@Abdulla99267510)

The actor has shared the picture in which her husband and son both are seen spending quality time together.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2022) Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor is celebrating the first birthday of her second son Jehangir Ali Khan today.

Taking to Instagram, the Jab we met actor shared the picture of her husband Saif Ali Khan and her son Jeh. The picture garnered the countless likes and clinks within no time.

The actor wrote, “Ok Abba will follow too I love you,” with hashtag #MyBoys #Forever #MyTigers

Both father and son are seen looking at the flowering plant and spending quality time together in the picture.

Reacting to the picture and special day of Jeh, the fans wished him happy birthday.