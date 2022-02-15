Kareena Kapoor extends birthday wishes to her father

(@Abdulla99267510)

The actor’s post to make birthday wish to her faather Randhir Kapoor garlands millions of emojies within no times

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2022) Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has wished 75th birthday to his father.

Taking to Instagram, the Laal Singh Chadda actor posted a never-before-seen photo of her father with Babita Kapoor to wish him a very happy birthday.

Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday to the best man in the world …papa..

”

She further wrote, “My father #My Sweet Father, Best Nana to Samu, Kiu ,Tim Tim and Jeh baba,” Kareena further said.

As she posted the picture and wished her father birthday, the fans and friends reacted and flooded the comment section with sweet birthday wishes.

Amrita Arora, the friend of Kareena, also commented on her post, saying, “Happppy birthday uncle” followed by a heart emoji.

Thousands of emojies of hearts and love hit the post within minutes.