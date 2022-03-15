Kareena Kapoor, Karishma jet off to Maldives

(@Abdulla99267510)

Both sisters have been spotted outside an airport along with Taimur and Jeh to fly to Maldives through a private jet.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2022) Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor jetted off to Maldives sons Taimur and Jeh and her sister Karishma Kapoor.

Both Kareena Kapoor and Karishma were spotted outside an airport before their departure to Maldives.

Taking to Instagram, a paparazzi shared a video of the Kapoor family, unveiling that they were flying there through a private jet.

Kareena wrapped in casual grey shirt and black pants was looking modish. She also opted to black cap whereas Taimur could be seen walking besides his mother.

Karishma Kapoor was wearing a white Kurta as she and Kareena were spotted talking outside the airport and later Karishma also waved to the cameras.