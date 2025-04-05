Open Menu

Kareena Kapoor Opens Up About Her Favorite Dish

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 05, 2025 | 08:44 PM

Bollywood superstar says she can't even boil an egg while Saif is a better cook

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2025) Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor has opened up about her favorite dish, and revealed that she doesn't even know how to boil an egg while her husband Saif Ali Khan is a much better cook.

In a recent interview, Kareena talked about her family's likes and dislikes, sharing insights into their daily life and culinary preferences.

Speaking candidly, the Bollywood diva admitted, “After a long and exhausting day, nothing compares to a home-cooked meal. These days, Saif and I have started cooking ourselves. You could say we’ve developed a habit of making meals at home but Saif is definitely a better cook than I am.”

She added that both she and Saif thoroughly enjoy cooking but confessed, “Saif is clearly more skilled in the kitchen—while I can't even boil an egg!”

Kareena went on to say, “I'm not choosy about food.

In fact, I don’t mind eating the same dish for several days. My chef often gets tired of preparing the same meal repeatedly for 10 to 15 days but I happily eat khichdi five days a week. I absolutely love it with a light drizzle of ghee on top.”

She also confessed, “If I don’t eat khichdi for two or three days, I start craving it badly. I text my chef saying there's no khichdi at home and that I can't sleep without it. Just like some people crave a drink, I crave khichdi—I simply can’t live without it!”

The actress further revealed that the Kapoor family has a passion for one-dish meals, and even referred to Paya Soup as a “golden dish” for the Kapoor household.

