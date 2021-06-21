Kareena Kapoor shares Coca Soda meme from Jab We met following Cristiano Ronaldo’s removal of CocaCola

(@fidahassanain)

The world top footballer removed bottles of Coca Cola before holding a water bottle ahead of a press conference at a Euro 2020 Press Conference.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2021) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has shared “Coca-Soda” meme from Jab We Met Post after removal of Coca Cola bottles by Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of a Euro 2020 press conference.

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has joined the latest meme fest courtesy Cristiano Ronaldo who, at a Euro 2020 press conference, pushed aside two bottles of Coca-Cola placed on the table before holding up a bottle of water. This action of the footballer saw the market value of the beverage brand drop by a mammoth $4 billion.

She has shared the meme from her film Jab We Met (2007) where her character Geet is seen telling a shopkeeper at a railway station that Coca or Soda cannot kill one’s thirst like water does. The dialogue of the actress in that movie became much popular at the time of the film’s release.

The actress shared the meme and captioned it with a couple of emojis. Imtiaz Ali, the director of the film, also joined the meme bandwagon and the scene from the film.