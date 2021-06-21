UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kareena Kapoor Shares Coca Soda Meme From Jab We Met Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s Removal Of CocaCola

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 11:34 AM

Kareena Kapoor shares Coca Soda meme from Jab We met following Cristiano Ronaldo’s removal of CocaCola

The world top footballer removed bottles of Coca Cola before holding a water bottle ahead of a press conference at a Euro 2020 Press Conference.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2021) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has shared “Coca-Soda” meme from Jab We Met Post after removal of Coca Cola bottles by Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of a Euro 2020 press conference.

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has joined the latest meme fest courtesy Cristiano Ronaldo who, at a Euro 2020 press conference, pushed aside two bottles of Coca-Cola placed on the table before holding up a bottle of water. This action of the footballer saw the market value of the beverage brand drop by a mammoth $4 billion.

She has shared the meme from her film Jab We Met (2007) where her character Geet is seen telling a shopkeeper at a railway station that Coca or Soda cannot kill one’s thirst like water does. The dialogue of the actress in that movie became much popular at the time of the film’s release.

The actress shared the meme and captioned it with a couple of emojis. Imtiaz Ali, the director of the film, also joined the meme bandwagon and the scene from the film.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Water Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Imtiaz Ali Euro 2020 Market Post From Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 907 new cases of Covid-19 during ..

21 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 178.35 million

22 minutes ago

COVID-19: UAE proves its mettle again, says local ..

1 hour ago

China reports 17 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 21 June 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.