Kareena Kapoor Shares Picture Of Her Favorite Cuisine

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:42 PM

The actress has shared picture of her favorite meal on Insa Story followed by heart emoji.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 25th, 2021) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has shared with her fans her favorite meal.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena Kapoor shared picture of a special cuisine on her Insta story, saying “My favourite meal”. She also put a heart emoji with her Insta Story.

Earlier, she urged her fans to stay home amid coronavirus pandemic, saying that they should not ‘lose hope’ amid these testing times.

She had written: “Stay home, stay safe... Don't lose hope”.

According to the media reports, the actress will appear in the next film of Aamir Khan: Laal Singh Chaddha.

More Stories From Showbiz

