Kareena Kapoor With Her Husband And Sons Joins Kapoor Family For X-mas Lunch

Sat 25th December 2021

Kareena Kapoor with her husband and sons joins Kapoor family for X-mas lunch

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2021) Bollywood Diva Kareena Kapoor Khan joined her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan for annual Kapoor family’s Christmas lunch.

She was earlier diagnosed with Covid-19 but now she recovered from the virus and joined her family.

The Kapoor family was spotted outside the late Shashi Kapoor’s son, Kunal Kapoor's house for the annual family get-together.

For the family gathering, the Kambakht Ishhq starlet wore a black T-shirt and brown tan pants while The Hum Tum actor was seen wearing a blue shirt with blue pants.

Taimur was wearing a pink kurta with white pyjamas. Kareena was seen carrying Jeh in her arms and he was dressed in a blue shirt and blue jeans outfit

After recovering from COVID-19, the Heroine actress wrote, “I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you to my darling sister for being our anchor through this nightmare. My BFF Amrita we did this. My darling friends and family, my Poonie, Naina, and everyone for praying. My fans for your DMs. The BMC for being so amazing and prompt. SRL Dr. Avinash Phadke Labs for being the best.”

