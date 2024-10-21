Open Menu

Kareena Kapoor's Marriage Certificate Sparks Controversy On Social Media

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 21, 2024 | 01:17 PM

Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media

Saif's birth name is indeed Sajid Ali Khan, which explains name listed on the document

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2024) The marriage certificate of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan has gone viral on the social media.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot on October 16, 2012, in a love-filled ceremony, a fact she has openly discussed in various interviews.

Prior to her relationship with Saif, Kareena was linked to superstar Shahid Kapoor, but their romance ended due to disagreements.

Ultimately, she chose to marry Saif, a divorced father of two.

The Indian media reported that a photo of Saif and Kareena's marriage certificate has surfaced online.

While some text in the image is not entirely clear, it has been claimed that Saif Ali Khan's name appears as "Sajid Ali Khan" on the certificate.

According to media reports, Saif's birth name is indeed Sajid Ali Khan, which explains the name listed on the document. Upon closer examination, the certificate also features Kareena Kapoor's name in the "bride's signature" section.

The marriage certificate has quickly gone viral, leading to a wave of criticism directed at the Indian media from social media users.

