Kareena Shares Stunning Photo Of Saif Ali Khan Playing With Their Son Jeh

Kareena shares stunning photo of Saif Ali Khan playing with their son Jeh

The couple is on vacations these days in Jaisalmer area of Rajasthan with their two sons Taimoor and Jehangir.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2021) Indian film star Kareena Kapoor has shared a glimpse of her son Jehangir and husband Saif Ali Khan playing at home.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared an adorable photo of Saif playing with Jeh as the nine-month old lies on a mat with his toys.

She captioned the photo, “Love and light,”.

The couple is currently on vacations in Rajasthan area of Jaisalmer along with their two sons Taimoor and Jehangir.

Fans have liked the photo and made interesting comments.

