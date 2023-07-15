Open Menu

Karisma’s Son Faces Criticism For Refusing To Pose With Mother

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 15, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Karisma’s son faces criticism for refusing to pose with mother

The incident occurs when Karisma Kapoor and her family returned to Mumbai following a vacation, with Kiaan Raj Kapoor displaying visible discontent at the airport.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2023) Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor's son, Kiaan Raj Kapoor, has attracted social media criticism after declining to be photographed alongside his mother.

The incident occurred when Karisma Kapoor and her family returned to Mumbai following a vacation, with Kiaan Raj Kapoor displaying visible discontent at the airport.

Reports from Indian media indicate that upon arrival, Karisma Kapoor requested her 13-year-old son to pose for pictures with the paparazzi, but he adamantly refused. Despite his refusal, photographers and fans continued capturing photos and videos, while Kiaan Raj Kapoor remained noticeably uncomfortable, consciously avoiding the camera's focus.

The video footage of the incident spread across social media platforms, prompting diverse reactions from users. Some viewers labeled the son's behavior as a "disrespectful act towards his mother," while others speculated about potential underlying reasons for his apparent displeasure.

Neither Karisma Kapoor nor her son has offered an explanation for their dissatisfaction, nor have they released any official statements addressing the incident.

This incident has sparked discussions about the boundaries between public exposure and personal privacy, particularly for individuals associated with the film industry. The incident serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by celebrities and their families in navigating public scrutiny while seeking to maintain a sense of normalcy.

As the online discourse continues, it remains to be seen whether Karisma Kapoor or Kiaan Raj Kapoor will address the issue directly or choose to maintain their silence on the matter.

Related Topics

India Mumbai Film And Movies Bollywood Social Media Karisma Kapoor Family Media From Industry Airport

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince bids farewell to Prime Mini ..

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince bids farewell to Prime Minister of India as he concludes ..

35 seconds ago
 Govt working to increase gas prices to fulfill IMF ..

Govt working to increase gas prices to fulfill IMF demand: Sources

22 minutes ago
 CJP calls for action on population management to s ..

CJP calls for action on population management to secure resilient future

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan denounces permission for desecration of T ..

Pakistan denounces permission for desecration of Torah, Bible in Sweden

42 minutes ago
 UAE President and Indian PM meet to reinforce stro ..

UAE President and Indian PM meet to reinforce strong bilateral ties

1 hour ago
 UAE President and Indian PM witness exchange of Mo ..

UAE President and Indian PM witness exchange of MoUs heralding further collabora ..

1 hour ago
PPP to promote industries in country: Chairman of ..

PPP to promote industries in country: Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) ..

2 hours ago
 LG by-poll on vacant seats on August 27 in DI Khan ..

LG by-poll on vacant seats on August 27 in DI Khan

2 hours ago
 ISSI, IFI sign first-ever MoU between Pak-Lebanon ..

ISSI, IFI sign first-ever MoU between Pak-Lebanon think tanks to promote mutual ..

2 hours ago
 CIA conducts successful operation against motorcy ..

CIA conducts successful operation against motorcycle lifters

2 hours ago
 33 arrested over jubilant firing at 'mela'

33 arrested over jubilant firing at 'mela'

2 hours ago
 UAE President holds official reception for Indian ..

UAE President holds official reception for Indian PM

4 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz