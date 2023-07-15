Karisma’s son faces criticism for refusing to pose with mother

(@Abdulla99267510)

The incident occurs when Karisma Kapoor and her family returned to Mumbai following a vacation, with Kiaan Raj Kapoor displaying visible discontent at the airport.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2023) Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor's son, Kiaan Raj Kapoor, has attracted social media criticism after declining to be photographed alongside his mother.

Reports from Indian media indicate that upon arrival, Karisma Kapoor requested her 13-year-old son to pose for pictures with the paparazzi, but he adamantly refused. Despite his refusal, photographers and fans continued capturing photos and videos, while Kiaan Raj Kapoor remained noticeably uncomfortable, consciously avoiding the camera's focus.

The video footage of the incident spread across social media platforms, prompting diverse reactions from users. Some viewers labeled the son's behavior as a "disrespectful act towards his mother," while others speculated about potential underlying reasons for his apparent displeasure.

Neither Karisma Kapoor nor her son has offered an explanation for their dissatisfaction, nor have they released any official statements addressing the incident.

This incident has sparked discussions about the boundaries between public exposure and personal privacy, particularly for individuals associated with the film industry. The incident serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by celebrities and their families in navigating public scrutiny while seeking to maintain a sense of normalcy.

As the online discourse continues, it remains to be seen whether Karisma Kapoor or Kiaan Raj Kapoor will address the issue directly or choose to maintain their silence on the matter.