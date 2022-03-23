UrduPoint.com

Katie Prices Wants To Get Her Ribs Removed For Beautiful Look

Published March 23, 2022

The latest reports say that the doctors have warned her that any rib may slip and cause hole in the internal organ.

California: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2022) Katie price is apparently willing to undergo a risk of putting her life at danger in order to get back in shape.

The latest reports suggest that the actess is thinking to undergo her 'most extreme surgery' and holding meetings with doctors for consultation about get one of her ribs removed.

Closer Magazine reported that Katie is willing to get procedure despite being issued warnings from cosmetic surgeons who "would not operate on her".

The reports say that Katie apparently "misses her old physique and womanly curves" – which is why she's considering going ahead with the drastic procedure."

But there is risk with the procedure as the doctors say that any rib may slip and could make an hole in internal organ.

The magazine reports, "By having this op, there is a danger of a rib slipping and making a hole in an internal organ like the lungs – which is why most surgeons in the UK refuse to carry it out,".

