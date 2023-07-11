Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 years dedicated service to her

(@Abdulla99267510)

The actress has expressed gratitude and writes a heartfelt note by acknowledging Mr. Sharma’s unwavering support and care over the past two decades.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 11th, 2023) Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif recently honored her personal assistant, Mr. Ashok Sharma, for completing 20 years of dedicated service to her.

Expressing her gratitude, Katrina wrote a heartfelt note, acknowledging Mr. Sharma's unwavering support and care over the past two decades.

In an Instagram post, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan star shared a picture of herself with her assistant and captioned it: "Mr. Ashok Sharma, the person who has spent the most time with me in the last 20 years. From laughter to motivating pep talks, from disagreements over my drink preferences to me changing my mind about what I want."

Katrina further added, "Ashok has shed a few tears when someone gave me a hard time on set.

We have been through it all together. His friendly face is there every day, a constant presence who often knows what I want before I do, always keeping a watchful eye on me. Here's to the next 20 years."

The heartfelt tribute quickly gained traction on social media, with fans praising Katrina for her respect and appreciation for her long-serving assistant.

Among those impressed was Priyanka Chopra, a prominent figure in Bollywood and a close friend of Katrina. She reacted to the post with the comment, "Best," accompanied by clapping hands emojis.