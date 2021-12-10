UrduPoint.com

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Officially Tie Knot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 11:59 AM

The star couple married in a traditional Punjabi way and the marriage ceremony was held at Six Senses, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 10th, 2021) Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal finally tied the knot on Thursday.

The star couple married in a traditional Punjabi way and their marriage ceremony which was a private affair was held at Six Senses, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Paparazzi snapped some wedding guests inside Fort Barwara today including groom’s father Sham Kaushal and no other inside picture or video was shared with the media.

Katrina Kaif was looking beautiful as she wrote a beautiful pink Sabyasachi lehnga for her big day. The couple has already celebrated their sangeet and mehendi ceremonies.

Katrina and Vicky have been dating since 2019 but they did not confirm their relationship publicly. However, they were spotted visiting each other’s houses before leaving for Rajasthan.

