Katrina opens up about anxiety, depression in her past life

MUMBAI: ( UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2022) Bollywood Katrina Kaif has opened up about herstruggle to deal with anxiety and stress in her past life.

The actress has shared how like other actresses such as Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt she has learnt to deal with anxiety and fear.

The 38-year old actress says, "Everyone has their own battles and their own way to overcome them,”.

The Dhoom actress said, “Books and other things have helped me understand not to be a slave to every thought that comes to your mind or every emotion you feel,".

She has quoted the statement of Aalia Bhatt in which she had said, “It’s okay not to be okay”.

Katrina has said one should acknowledge her true feelings. She has expressed these words in a recent interview to a local news organization.

She has also lauded Padukone for speaking about depression and sharing her vulnerability with the world.

"I believe there is no need to crumble under the pressure," saysKatreena.

“This Universe is not running because of you and me. It’s running on its own," says the actress, urging the fans to have faith.

She states that whoever is running this Universe has got your back.

"Put out what you want. Discard any thought that's not positive,” she added.