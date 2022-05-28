UrduPoint.com

Katrina Opens Up About Anxiety, Depression In Her Past Life

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 28, 2022 | 05:07 PM

Katrina opens up about anxiety, depression in her past life

The actress says books and other things have helped me understand not to be a slave to every thought that comes to your mind or every emotion you feel.

MUMBAI: ( UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2022) Bollywood Katrina Kaif has opened up about herstruggle to deal with anxiety and stress in her past life.

The actress has shared how like other actresses such as Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt she has learnt to deal with anxiety and fear.

The 38-year old actress says, "Everyone has their own battles and their own way to overcome them,”.

The Dhoom actress said, “Books and other things have helped me understand not to be a slave to every thought that comes to your mind or every emotion you feel,".

She has quoted the statement of Aalia Bhatt in which she had said, “It’s okay not to be okay”.

Katrina has said one should acknowledge her true feelings. She has expressed these words in a recent interview to a local news organization.

She has also lauded Padukone for speaking about depression and sharing her vulnerability with the world.

"I believe there is no need to crumble under the pressure," saysKatreena.

“This Universe is not running because of you and me. It’s running on its own," says the actress, urging the fans to have faith.

She states that whoever is running this Universe has got your back.

"Put out what you want. Discard any thought that's not positive,” she added.

Related Topics

World Bollywood Alia Bhatt Deepika Padukone Katrina Kaif Depression

Recent Stories

Justice retired Baqar under consideration for appo ..

Justice retired Baqar under consideration for appointment as new NAB chairman

45 minutes ago
 Increase in POL prices will help reducing inflatio ..

Increase in POL prices will help reducing inflation: Miftah

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan angry over party leaders for not mobili ..

Imran Khan angry over party leaders for not mobilizing supporters

1 hour ago
 Pak-China Meeting on Cooperation to manage Forest ..

Pak-China Meeting on Cooperation to manage Forest Fire hazard

2 hours ago
 Trials and Youth Engagement at Bannu Cricket Stadi ..

Trials and Youth Engagement at Bannu Cricket Stadium in collaboration with Zalmi ..

3 hours ago
 Pak vs Sri-Lanka: Sri Lanka team won the toss, opt ..

Pak vs Sri-Lanka: Sri Lanka team won the toss, opted to bat first

3 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.