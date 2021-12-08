Katrina’s mother invites Kaushal’s family to London

UrduPoint.com

The families are all set to get together next year in January as the couple is going to officially tie knot tomorrow at Six Senses Fort  

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 8th, 2021) Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif would visit London after their marriage at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, the latest reports said.

Both Kaushal and Katrina have assured their families that their families will have ample time and space to bond at the Six Fort Barwara—the wedding venue.

They said that they will get together in London soon after the wedding.

Suzanne Turquotte, the mother of Katrina Kaif, had invited to Kaushal’s parents Veena and Sham Kaushal to visit the Kaif family in London.

The reports said that the Kaushal family was already planning to move to London next year in January soon after Kaushal and Katrina got married.

The arrangements are underway as the couple is all set to get married on December 9.

