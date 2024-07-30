Open Menu

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s Alleged Inappropriate Video Storms Into Social Media

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 30, 2024 | 05:55 PM

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s alleged inappropriate video storms into social media

The alleged inappropriate video featuring Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar in a comprising situation with a woman has gone viral.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 30th, 2024) An inappropriate video of renowned writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has stormed into the social media.

After the video, Qamar has landed in trouble as his image has badly been damaged by such developments.

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar made headlines and came under huge criticism on the social media over incidents involving kidnapping and assault to clashes with feminists and fights on live tv shows.

The latest controversy involved an inappropriate video allegedly featuring the playwright in a comprising situation with a woman.

Related Topics

Kidnapping Social Media Women TV

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

5 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

5 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

5 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

5 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

5 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

5 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

5 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

6 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

6 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

6 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

6 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

6 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz