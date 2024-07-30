Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s alleged inappropriate video storms into social media

(@Abdulla99267510)

The alleged inappropriate video featuring Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar in a comprising situation with a woman has gone viral.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 30th, 2024) An inappropriate video of renowned writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has stormed into the social media.

After the video, Qamar has landed in trouble as his image has badly been damaged by such developments.

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar made headlines and came under huge criticism on the social media over incidents involving kidnapping and assault to clashes with feminists and fights on live tv shows.

The latest controversy involved an inappropriate video allegedly featuring the playwright in a comprising situation with a woman.