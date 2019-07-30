Khushboo Leghari mesmerized audience at RAC

Famous Sindhi singer Khushboo Leghari gave mesmerized the audience in an evening arranged by Shah Abdul Latif Social & Cultural Association and Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) here on Tuesday.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Famous Sindhi singer Khushboo Leghari gave mesmerized the audience in an evening arranged by Shah Abdul Latif Social & Cultural Association and Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) here on Tuesday.

A large number of people attended the evening including renowned social worker Anees Iqbal while Zahid Jatoi, Dr Qaim Ali Soomro, Amir Hussain, Mumtaz Ali delivered lectures on culture of Sindh and singing of Khushboo Leghari.

on the occasion, Khushboo presented songs in Sindhi and urdu language and received thunder applause.

Director RAC, Waqar Ahmed was also present on the occasion and thanked distinguished guests.