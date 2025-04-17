Khushi Kapoor confirms her relationship with Vedang Raina  

,

Bollywood actress takes to Instagram to make confirmation of her relationship with fellow actor

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2025) Rising Bollywood actress Khushi Kapoor has officially confirmed her relationship with fellow actor Vedang Raina through a series of photos shared on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Archies actress posted pictures of herself dressed in an elegant outfit, subtly confirming her relationship with Vedang. What caught the attention of fans was the necklace she wore — a chain featuring a pendant with the initials “V” and “K,” which fans have linked to Vedang and Khushi.

Khushi captioned the post with just a white heart emoji, adding to the speculation and excitement among followers.

This isn’t the first time Khushi has worn something bearing Vedang’s name.

During a trip to the Maldives last year, fans had noticed a bracelet on her wrist with Vedang’s name engraved on it.

Khushi and Vedang have been spotted together at multiple public events, including film premieres and fashion shows. The duo also shared the screen in the film The Archies, which marked Khushi's acting debut.