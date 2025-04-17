Open Menu

Khushi Kapoor Confirms Her Relationship With Vedang Raina

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 17, 2025 | 01:31 PM

Khushi Kapoor confirms her relationship with Vedang Raina  

Bollywood actress takes to Instagram to make confirmation of her relationship with fellow actor

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2025) Rising Bollywood actress Khushi Kapoor has officially confirmed her relationship with fellow actor Vedang Raina through a series of photos shared on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Archies actress posted pictures of herself dressed in an elegant outfit, subtly confirming her relationship with Vedang. What caught the attention of fans was the necklace she wore — a chain featuring a pendant with the initials “V” and “K,” which fans have linked to Vedang and Khushi.

Khushi captioned the post with just a white heart emoji, adding to the speculation and excitement among followers.

This isn’t the first time Khushi has worn something bearing Vedang’s name.

During a trip to the Maldives last year, fans had noticed a bracelet on her wrist with Vedang’s name engraved on it.

Khushi and Vedang have been spotted together at multiple public events, including film premieres and fashion shows. The duo also shared the screen in the film The Archies, which marked Khushi's acting debut.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Bollywood Social Media Maldives Post Instagram

Recent Stories

Khushi Kapoor confirms her relationship with Vedan ..

Khushi Kapoor confirms her relationship with Vedang Raina

3 minutes ago
 UAE, Kenya discuss enhancing bilateral relations, ..

UAE, Kenya discuss enhancing bilateral relations, regional security

4 minutes ago
 Ivo Oliveira makes it back-to-back UAE wins at Gir ..

Ivo Oliveira makes it back-to-back UAE wins at Giro d’Abruzzo

4 minutes ago
 ALECSO awards Arab cultural merit to Sharjah Ruler

ALECSO awards Arab cultural merit to Sharjah Ruler

34 minutes ago
 ADNOC Drilling awarded $1.63 billion, five-year In ..

ADNOC Drilling awarded $1.63 billion, five-year Integrated Drilling Services con ..

1 hour ago
 Mubadala announces $600 million investment in Nord ..

Mubadala announces $600 million investment in Nord Anglia Education

1 hour ago
Minister of Justice, Spanish Ambassador discuss st ..

Minister of Justice, Spanish Ambassador discuss strengthening cooperation

2 hours ago
 Sharjah School Librarians Conference calls for har ..

Sharjah School Librarians Conference calls for harnessing technology, community ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Syria on Eva ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Syria on Evacuation Day

3 hours ago
 Bank of Korea holds key interest rate unchanged

Bank of Korea holds key interest rate unchanged

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz