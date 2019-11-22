UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Musical Night Enthralls Audience At Lok Mela

Chand Sahkeel 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 08:00 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa musical night enthralls audience at Lok Mela

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa musical night pulled big crowd in Lok Mela here at Lok Virsa Open air theatre on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa musical night pulled big crowd in Lok Mela here at Lok Virsa Open air theatre on Friday.

Leading folk singers and musicians such as Zarsanga, Almas Khalil, Ijaz Sarhadi, Shoukat Mahmood, Hashmat Sehar, Sanam Afreen, Meena Gul, Khalida Yasmin, Afsar Afghan, Khalid Malik, Asfandyar Khattak, Rashid Khan and Muskan Fiaz mesmerized audience during the Musical night.

The traditional Pakhtun dance of swords and Frontier Constabulary (FC) dance group brought by KPK cultural pavilion, was the biggest crowd puller at Lok Mela.

Director, Directorate of Culture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shama Niamat was the chief guest of musical night. She appreciated the efforts made by Lok Virsa and congratulated them in bringing all colors of country under one roof successfully.

From Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, a contingent of over 60 people is participating in the festival. They include Khattak dance group, master artisans in specialized craft fields such as embroidery, metal work, wax printing, Shawl weaving, Khes weaving and wood works and a number of folk artists.

The KPK pavilion also offered varieties of traditional food like `Chappal Kabab' and `Lamb Karahi' all washed down with a cup of `Qehwa' (green tea) at Qehwa Khana.

In close proximity, a `Hujra' had been created wherein musicians presented folk Pushto music 'Tank Takor' whilst playing traditional musical instruments like `Rubab', Tabla and Harmonium.

A visitor, Farheen Zaheer said, "One can see the glimpses from every corner of Pakistan created in the lush green surroundings of the Shakarparian Hills, contributing significantly to enhance the stature, beauty and landscape of the Federal capital.

The festival provides an opportunity to the diplomatic community and residents of the twin cities to have cultural entertainment and to buy handcrafts at reasonable prices. The craftsmen would also get a chance to sell their products.

The festival will culminate with a colorful award ceremony scheduled to take place on November 24 in which cash awards will be distributed among the most talented and deserving artisans on the recommendations of a national jury constituted for the purpose in full view of the national media. The mela entry ticket will be Rs 50 per head. Daily timings will be from 10am to 9pm.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Music Buy Tank Rashid Khan Cuban Peso November Media All From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of girl's murde ..

1 minute ago

Punjab University awards five PhD degrees in vario ..

1 minute ago

Double standard of POA stopping promotion of cycli ..

2 minutes ago

B.Sc exams at University of Karachi from Nov. 29

2 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ..

51 minutes ago

Sweden Owes Assange Public Apology, Explanation of ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.