UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Need For 'privacy'

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 04:44 PM

Kim Kardashian opens up about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's need for 'privacy'

Hollywood's leading fashionista Kim Kardashian has expressed her feelings for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they face intense media scrutiny.In an interview with The Sunday Project, the reality show star says everyone has their own journey and the one of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle was extremely personal

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th November, 2019) Hollywood's leading fashionista Kim Kardashian has expressed her feelings for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they face intense media scrutiny.In an interview with The Sunday Project, the reality show star says everyone has their own journey and the one of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle was extremely personal.Referring to Prince Harry's mother Princess Diana, she noted how the late royal family member was also affected by the spotlight and the paparazzi.

Kim added she wanted for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just the safest place and having privacy whenever they need it.Recently, Meghan Markle slammed the British press over the circulation of false and baseless information in regards to the renovations in her Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor.It was reported that they will be vacationing in the United States for six months, and will also celebrate Christmas there, skipping the holiday with the royal family.

Related Topics

Christmas Wife Windsor United States Meghan Markle Sunday Family Media

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed, British National Security Adviser ..

16 minutes ago

HRCP condemns NPC bar on journalists' forum

23 minutes ago

Locals contributing in saving GB wildlife bio-dive ..

7 minutes ago

Interpol launches appeal to find femicide suspects ..

7 minutes ago

16 days activism against gender-based violence kic ..

7 minutes ago

Mens movement 'White Ribbon' pledges to resist vio ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.