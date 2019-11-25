(@Aneesah05582539)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th November, 2019) Hollywood's leading fashionista Kim Kardashian has expressed her feelings for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they face intense media scrutiny.In an interview with The Sunday Project, the reality show star says everyone has their own journey and the one of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle was extremely personal.Referring to Prince Harry's mother Princess Diana, she noted how the late royal family member was also affected by the spotlight and the paparazzi.

Kim added she wanted for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just the safest place and having privacy whenever they need it.Recently, Meghan Markle slammed the British press over the circulation of false and baseless information in regards to the renovations in her Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor.It was reported that they will be vacationing in the United States for six months, and will also celebrate Christmas there, skipping the holiday with the royal family.