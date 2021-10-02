King of comedian Umer Shareef passes away

A legendary comedian, in Pakistani showbiz industry Umer Shareef passed away at the age 66 on Saturday at a hospital in Germany

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :A legendary comedian, in Pakistani showbiz industry Umer Shareef passed away at the age 66 on Saturday at a hospital in Germany.

While traveling abroad to America in air ambulance during travel his condition was suddenly got disturbed and was immediately admitted to German hospital.

The culture departments expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of legendary hero.

According to Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) he is considered to be the greatest comedian of the subcontinent.

He started his career as a stage performer at the age of 14. His most famous comedy stage dramas 'Bakra Qistoon Pe' and 'Buddha Ghar Pe Hai' were on top of the list.

Umer Sharif has left two wives with two sons.

Veteran tv Actor Umer Sharif had benefitted with sufficient financial aid by the government.