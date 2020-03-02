UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Known Actress And Singer Ayyan Ali Appears On Social Media

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 05:17 PM

Known actress and singer Ayyan Ali appears on social media

The actress and singer says that she is working on various projects and shares the status of her previous song “Earthquake” which she says is still doing well, with more than 30 million plays on Sound Cloud and 15 plus million views on YouTube.

DUBAI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2020) Known actress and singer Ayyan Ali who was facing money laundering case appeared on social media after a long time.

Taking to Twitter, Ayyan Ali shared her picture and asked her fans about their activities. “What’s up ya all beautiful people?,” wrote Ayyan Ali.

Ayyan Ali also tweeted that her song, “Earthquake” which was released five years ago is still doing well, with more than 30 million plays on Sound Cloud and 15+ million views on YouTube,”.

In a separate tweet, she wrote: It’s so good to have so much love and positivity that I got from my fans,”.

She also shared with her fans that she was working on many projects which will be released soon.

Ayyan Ali—the supermodel—was arrested from Benazir International Airport over charges of money laundering.

Related Topics

Social Media Twitter Ayyan Ali Money YouTube From Million Airport Love

Recent Stories

CM aide for complete commercialization of PDA buil ..

2 minutes ago

Member of Regional Gov't of Italy's Lombardy Tests ..

2 minutes ago

At least 50 killed in northern Nigeria 'bandit' at ..

2 minutes ago

DC inaugurates tree plantation drive in Sukkur

2 minutes ago

Libyan GNA Should Seek Approval From Eastern Gover ..

2 minutes ago

Over half of coronavirus patients recovered, disc ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.