Known actress and singer Ayyan Ali appears on social media

The actress and singer says that she is working on various projects and shares the status of her previous song “Earthquake” which she says is still doing well, with more than 30 million plays on Sound Cloud and 15 plus million views on YouTube.

DUBAI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2020) Known actress and singer Ayyan Ali who was facing money laundering case appeared on social media after a long time.

Taking to Twitter, Ayyan Ali shared her picture and asked her fans about their activities. “What’s up ya all beautiful people?,” wrote Ayyan Ali.

Ayyan Ali also tweeted that her song, “Earthquake” which was released five years ago is still doing well, with more than 30 million plays on Sound Cloud and 15+ million views on YouTube,”.

In a separate tweet, she wrote: It’s so good to have so much love and positivity that I got from my fans,”.

She also shared with her fans that she was working on many projects which will be released soon.

Ayyan Ali—the supermodel—was arrested from Benazir International Airport over charges of money laundering.