UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Koblumpi Music Festival' To Be Held Next Sunday

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 34 seconds ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 01:09 PM

'Koblumpi Music Festival' to be held next Sunday

A colorful musical concert titled 'Koblumpi Music Festival' featuring various national musicians will be held here next Sunday to amuse the citizen of twin citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :A colorful musical concert titled 'Koblumpi Music Festival' featuring various national musicians will be held here next Sunday to amuse the citizen of twin citizens.

Presented by Origami & O Events by Blaze Group, Koblumpi Music Festival 2020 will kick off on Sunday afternoon noon with a wide range of performances of independent artists from across the country with added activities for kids and families.

Along with thrilling music, a huge array of food stalls and refreshments will also be displayed at the event with the ambience friendly for families with children.

According to the management, final line-up of musicians was singers such as Natasha Noorani, Mekaal Hasan Band, Poor Rich Boy, Ali Noor from Noori, Jasim & The Pindi Boys, Uzair Jaswal, Saakin, Sikandar ka Mandar, Ali Suhail and band Mughal-e-Funk.

Related Topics

Music Poor Sunday 2020 Event From

Recent Stories

New satellite image shows signs of activity at N. ..

33 seconds ago

Salvini's League loses bid to topple Italy govt in ..

5 minutes ago

Chinese study analyzes familial Alzheimer's geneti ..

37 seconds ago

Death Toll From Quake in Eastern Turkey Rises to 3 ..

38 seconds ago

Bill Gates Foundation Donates $10Mln to Contain Sp ..

40 seconds ago

Russia's Aircraft Successfully Returns to Departur ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.