'Koblumpi Music Festival' to be held next Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :A colorful musical concert titled 'Koblumpi Music Festival' featuring various national musicians will be held here next Sunday to amuse the citizen of twin citizens.

Presented by Origami & O Events by Blaze Group, Koblumpi Music Festival 2020 will kick off on Sunday afternoon noon with a wide range of performances of independent artists from across the country with added activities for kids and families.

Along with thrilling music, a huge array of food stalls and refreshments will also be displayed at the event with the ambience friendly for families with children.

According to the management, final line-up of musicians was singers such as Natasha Noorani, Mekaal Hasan Band, Poor Rich Boy, Ali Noor from Noori, Jasim & The Pindi Boys, Uzair Jaswal, Saakin, Sikandar ka Mandar, Ali Suhail and band Mughal-e-Funk.