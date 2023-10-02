Open Menu

'Koi Tayyari Nahin, 'Fareb', 'Sham Bhi Thi Dhawan Dhawan ' Staged

Ijaz Ahmad Published October 02, 2023

'Koi Tayyari Nahin, 'Fareb', 'Sham Bhi Thi Dhawan Dhawan ' staged

Three theatre plays titled 'Koi Tayyari Nahin, 'Fareb', and 'Sham Bhi Thi Dhawan Dhawan ' were presented in the ongoing Pakistan Theatre Festival at the Arts Council of Pakistan -Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews Oct 02, 2023) :Three theatre plays titled 'Koi Tayyari Nahin, 'Fareb', and 'Sham Bhi Thi Dhawan Dhawan ' were presented in the ongoing Pakistan Theatre Festival at the Arts Council of Pakistan -Karachi.

The first show was 'Koi Tayyari Nhi' directed by Muneeb ur Rehman at improvisation Theater, the highlight of improvisation Theater was the absence of a pre-determined script in the play, students of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Theater academy made the audience laugh with their improvisational acting while the students also presented skits on the topics given by the audience.

Second Theatre Play was 'Fareb' directed by Muneeb Shaikh starring the cast Ghulam Mohiuddin, Sara Taqi, Hasan Malik. The drama 'Fareb' based on the lives of three people named Aya, Rameez and Jerry, Aya and Rameez are a married couple in a tangled web of relationships.

While the third show 'Sham Bhi Thi Dhawan Dhawan' was director by Paras Masroor. The cast of the drama included Arshad Sheikh and Laiba Anwar.

More Stories From Showbiz