Komal Rizvi Stars Launches Her YouTube Channel

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 05:39 PM

Komal Rizvi stars launches her YouTube Channel

The singer’s channel called “Komal’s Kitchen” is about cooking and interesting recipes.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 14th, 2020) Popular tv host and singer Komal Rizvi launched her own YouTube channel here on Thursday.

Komal Rizvi who launched her channel “Komal’s Kithen” and appeared as Chef while cooking food and recipes for the fans and followers.

Taking to Instagram, Komal Rizvi who also shared her exciting video said: “ Hello my lovelies! Just launched a brand new YoTtube Channel called Komal's Kitchen and the very first episode is out now!,”.

She also said: “The way how to make Chicken Qorma (shadiyon wala fantastic mazaa) or how to make Sheermal at home like we see at restaurants, or if you're just eager to know whether I can really cook or not (lol) then please do watch it, and do not forget to subscribe.

Mondays and Thursdays!,”.

“My entire face burnt when I was just eleven and I was trying to make pakoras,” said the musician, adding that she had to be medically airlifted from Nigeria to London for treatment of her face.

She said luckily these were just first degree burns and got recovered within just six weeks time, pointing out that how she was crazy about cooking.

Soon as she posted her video on Instagram, she received lots of messages about sharing recipes. She also shared her qualification in cooking, saying that she secured culinary arts diploma from London that she completed it at the age of 21.

Komal Rizvi who was one selected for MasterChef USA 2019 is determined to make new recipes and share the same with her audience on YouTube.

