Korean artists gave enchanting performances at RAC

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th October, 2019) Artists from Jeollabuk-do Provincial Institute for Korean Traditional Performing Arts, Korea gave a wonderful performance at Korean Cultural Festival and mesmerized the people of twin cities on Monday late night.The festival was arranged under auspices of Embassy of Republic of Korea in collaboration Rawalpindi Arts Council.

State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul graced the occasion as chief guest flanked by His Excellency Kwak Sung Kyu, Ambassador of Republic of Korea, Saman Rai, Executive Director Punjab Council of the Arts, Lee Tae-Geun, Director of Jeollabuk-do Provincial Institute for Korean Traditional Performing Arts, Korea, Naheed Manzoor, Waqar Ahmed, Director RAC, Ghulam Qadir Thebo, Deputy Director General Anti Narcotics Force, Muhammad Riaz Soomro and Abrar Alam, Director Operation.

Troupe comprising of 15 artists gave six performances in which "A feast of Korean Traditional folk songs and Pakistani music for the friendship between Korean and Pakistan, Sin-Beannori, Korean traditional chamber music, Beautiful world, Pannoreum, Film music medley in Korean traditional way, and Carnival".

The auditorium was jam-packed with audience who thronged RAC to enjoy Korean Cultural Festival. Addressing at the occasion, State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said that the mega event proved blessing for cultural exchange program between Pakistan and Republic of Korea.

"Pakistan and South Korea have strong bilateral diplomatic relationships and cultural ties. We must continue to work hard to promote cooperation and strengthen cultural ties between Korea and Pakistan in the future", she added.

His Excellency Kwak Sung Kyu, Ambassador of Republic of Korea said that he hoped to see an increasing number of cultural exchanges and events in the days to come. He said "I wish today's performance would be instrumental in bonding two peoples and enhancing the understanding of each other".

Lee Tae-Geun, Director of Jeollabuk-do Provincial Institute for Korean Traditional Performing Arts, Korea shared his views about the troupe and performances. Saman Rai, Executive Director Punjab Council of the Arts said that it was wonderful performance by the Korean artists. She thanked the Embassy of Korea for choosing this venue to entertain the people of twin cities.