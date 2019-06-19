UrduPoint.com
Kriti Sanon-Diljit Dosanjh's 'Arjun Patiala' Trailer To Be Out On This Date

Wed 19th June 2019

Bollywood young guns Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming rom-com 'Arjun Patiala' trailer is set to be out on June 20, 2019

New Delhi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th June, 2019) Bollywood young guns Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming rom-com 'Arjun Patiala' trailer is set to be out on June 20, 2019.

The makers have also unveiled a new poster featuring the lead pair along with Varun Sharma, who plays a pivotal part in the movie.

The project will be directed by Rohit Jugraj and is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Leyzell and Krishan Kumar.

Kriti will be seen playing a journalist in the movie whereas Diljit will play a small-town guy.The film is slated to hit the screens on July 26, 2019.This happens to be Kriti and Punjabi heartthrob Diljit's first outing together on the big screens.

