Kriti Sanon gets nostalgic walking the ramp at ICW

(@Aneesah05582539)

Model-turned-actress Kriti Sanon got nostalgic while walking the ramp at the FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) 2019 held at the Taj Palace

Mumbai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th July, 2019) Model-turned-actress Kriti Sanon got nostalgic while walking the ramp at the FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) 2019 held at the Taj Palace.

The "Luki Chuppi" star was the showstopper for designer duo Shyamal and Bhumika."It was very very nostalgic for me to walk for India Couture Week as I have walked as a model for the fashion week.

While I was coming down the escalator, I realised that I have come down the same escalator as a model many many times," Kriti told IANS.

She recalled working for the designer duo in the past but as a model."I remember I worked with Shyamal and Bhumika very long back, but only as a model.

It's nostalgic to walk down the same ramp with the same people. I have loved their collection since then."Kriti was wearing a muted beige coloured lehenga, inspired by the fresco and architectural details of the Renaissance period, and a one-shoulder puffed-sleeve blouse. Glamming up with a shiny makeup and wavy hair, she accessorised her look with a chunky pearl and Kundan choker.