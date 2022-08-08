Kriti Sanon opens about dealing with failures

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Bollywood actress says she cries whenever any of her movies fails to achieve the success.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 8th, 2022) Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has opened up about dealing with the failures.

The actress said he always cried whenever any of her movies fell short of her expectations.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Sanon said that it was not possible for her to hide her feelings whenever she faced any problem regarding her films.

The actress is working on films Ganapath these days

She said, “ We cried If we felt hurt and we laughed when we felt like that,” adding that she believed that as they were growing the maturity with the passage of time helped people like her to deal with any situation in a particular way in front of people.

Kriti said she was low and would not want to talk anyone or she might be on a phone call with a friend and she might rant what she was feeling. But she thought she realized that everything she liked had on and she had to move on.”

The actress also said, “There is nothing more you can do as an actor beyond a point. You take the experience, whatever you learn from it and you accept what has happened and move on to the next. There will be always a next hopefully,”.