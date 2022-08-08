UrduPoint.com

Kriti Sanon Opens Up About Dealing With Failures

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 08, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Kriti Sanon opens up about dealing with failures

The Bollywood actress says she cries whenever any of her movies fails to achieve the success.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 8th, 2022) Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has opened up about dealing with the failures.

The actress said he always cried whenever any of her movies fell short of her expectations.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Sanon said that it was not possible for her to hide her feelings whenever she faced any problem regarding her films.

The actress is working on films Ganapath these days

She said, “ We cried If we felt hurt and we laughed when we felt like that,” adding that she believed that as they were growing the maturity with the passage of time helped people like her to deal with any situation in a particular way in front of people.

Kriti said she was low and would not want to talk anyone or she might be on a phone call with a friend and she might rant what she was feeling. But she thought she realized that everything she liked had on and she had to move on.”

The actress also said, “There is nothing more you can do as an actor beyond a point. You take the experience, whatever you learn from it and you accept what has happened and move on to the next. There will be always a next hopefully,”.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Bollywood Kriti Sanon From

Recent Stories

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed posted as Corps Commander Bahaw ..

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed posted as Corps Commander Bahawalpur

8 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 performs duties on 9th Muharram

Rescue 1122 performs duties on 9th Muharram

24 minutes ago
 Rain forecast for Bahawalpur city

Rain forecast for Bahawalpur city

24 minutes ago
 CS Balochistan reviews security arrangement for 9t ..

CS Balochistan reviews security arrangement for 9th, 10th Muharram at CPO

42 minutes ago
 Pakistani IT parks provide best opportunities for ..

Pakistani IT parks provide best opportunities for investment in Artificial Intel ..

42 minutes ago
 Bullet-riddled bodies of 3 youngsters recovered in ..

Bullet-riddled bodies of 3 youngsters recovered in Swabi

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.