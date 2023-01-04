UrduPoint.com

Kubra Khan Becomes Top Trend On Twitter

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 04, 2023 | 04:35 PM

The actress has come to the limelight after she announced to sue YouTube Adil Raja.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2022) Kubra Khan with hashtag is trending top on Twitter even a day after the actor decided to sue YouTuber Adil Raja over what she said "baseless allegations".

The Tweeps are sharing the pictures of Adil Raja and making different comments on Twitter.

A user shared the video clip of Adil Raja with a caption that he did not use abbriviations "KK" instead he said "AK".

Another user made an interesting comment.

A user was was of the view:

The YouTube has made serious allegations against the actresses and also targetted the military leadership in his Vlog.
Unfortunately, the social media users are now targetting the security institutions in the guise comments on the actresses.

More Stories From Showbiz

