Kubra Khan finds new appreciation for small things as she recovers from COVID-19

Hum Kahan ke Sachay Thay actress has shared a thoughtful message, saying that the human beings ignores the blessings many things considering them very small but they are not small and matter the most in their lives.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Oct 1st, 2021) Actor Kubra Khan has said that she has been recovering COVID-19 tested positive a little while ago.

The actress who is receiving huge appreciation after her remarkable performance in ongoing drama Hum Khan ke Sachay Thay has said that she is grateful to God as she finds herself on the road to recovery.

Taking to Instagram, the actress says, “We as human beings have the funniest scales to measure what’s a big or a small deal," she wrote. "We are waltzing around this world given temporarily to us, taking everything and everyone for granted. Something as many would say 'as small as smelling the morning tea' or 'breathing in a normal rhythm'...it’s basic, normal isn’t it?

"I tested positive for Covid-19 a little while ago. And all these 'small things' didn’t feel so small anymore. Grateful to Allah (SWT) I am on a road to recovery now. This morning I smelt a hint of my tea and bawled out in tears out of gratitude to Allah.

In the past week I had chicken karahi, Nutella cake, chocolate brownies, all my favourites in front of me. I couldn’t taste or even smell any of them. All that we work for weren’t able to lift me up, except for the 'small thing' of smelling chai that Allah (SWT) made possible," she wrote.

"I guess what I’m trying to say is it’s important to strive to live your best life and become the best version of yourselves. I do it myself and it’s normal to complain about 'the big things'. 'Paisa, kapra aur makaan' [Money, clothes and housing]. I do that too but do not disregard the luxuries we’ve been given by Allah ( SWT). Gratitude changed my life. Realising the 'small things are the real big deals' changed my life. So here I am, in a shirt that I haven’t changed in the past three days, makeup-less, filterless and energy-less but Grateful to the max. Allah is Great," she wrote.