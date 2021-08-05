UrduPoint.com

Kubra Khan Much Excited For Her Upcoming Project Sinf-e-Ahan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 04:34 PM

Kubra Khan much excited for her upcoming project Sinf-e-Ahan

The actress has also shared the details of training she and other actors have to do for the upcoming project.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2021) Lollywood actress Kubra Khan has shared the details of her training for upcoming project titled Sinf-e-Ahan.

In an interview, the actress has talked about the special training the actors would undergo for the upcoming series.

She said, “I’m really excited for this upcoming project. I’ve actually started to love my character quite a bit,". She also stated that she did not know this or not but when they were going to shoot for Sinf-e-Ahan they were not only going to be shooting.

Kubra said: “We have time where we’re going to be trained as cadets and proper training will be given to us,”.

She said that they had to learn shooting, the salute practice and all of that. She also revealed that other actors including Sajal Aly, Syra Yousuf, and Yumna Zaidi will be doing duties as actual cadets as a part of their training.

The actress said: “We are going to be actual cadets for the selected period of time,”.

She also said, “I’m happy and it has made me love my work so much that I guess in any other profession I won’t be able to just go in military and do whatever I’m doing in this project,”.

“I’m much excited for her upcoming project,” she added.

