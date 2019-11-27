UrduPoint.com
Kubra Khan Rebuffs Rumors About Leaving Showbiz Industry

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 15 seconds ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:35 PM

Kubra Khan rebuffs rumors about leaving showbiz industry

Pakistani actress Kubra Khan has rebuffed news about leaving showbiz industry, saying she loves her acting career and that she is not planning to leave it anytime soon

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th November, 2019) Pakistani actress Kubra Khan has rebuffed news about leaving showbiz industry, saying she loves her acting career and that she is not planning to leave it anytime soon.In a statement, the actress said, "So no, I'm not leaving the industry.

Unless, years down, I feel like I'm not doing what I set out to do, then yes I will change paths and this has nothing to do with money.""I'm no religious scholar. I'm just somebody who wants to learn the right way of life and I will try my best to do everything in my power to do that.

I'm just somebody who wants to be guided on a path that makes Allah happy and not the path that makes him upset at me," she added.

