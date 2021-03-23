UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kubra Khan Reveals The Precious Moment Of Her Life

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 04:07 PM

Kubra Khan reveals the precious moment of her life

The film actress has made this revelation in TV program “Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ with Vasay Chaudhary.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2021) Lollywood Star Kubra Khan has said that she had dreamt of reciting “Surah Ikhlas”, revealing that it changed later everything for her.

“I woke up soon after watching this beautiful dream and I started feeling that everything has changed or me. I felt lighter and easy soon after that,” said Kubra Khan.

The actress said that it was the diamond moment of her life. She expressed these words while talking in “Ghabrana Mana Hai” with Vasay Chaudhary.

Kubra Khan said she had many moments in her life but this dream was incredible that changed everything for her.

“I will that very special moment of my life that changed everything for me,” she told Vasay Chaudhary who was looking very excited to hear her guest.

The actress said that he followed Prime Minister Imran Khan and un-followed her at later stage.

