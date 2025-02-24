Kubra Khan’s strong response to criticism over her Nikah at Masjid al-Haram

Open Menu

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 24, 2025 | 08:46 PM

Social media develop a tendency to criticize everything, whether good or bad, without distinction, and when it comes to a celebrity, criticism intensifies even further

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2025) Actors Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed faced criticism on social media for performing their Nikah at Masjid al-Haram. However, Kubra Khan gave a firm response to the backlash.

The social media developed a tendency to criticize everything, whether good or bad, without distinction. When it comes to a celebrity, the criticism intensifies even further.

The same happened with Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed, who recently tied the knot at Masjid al-Haram, looking visibly joyful on the occasion.

Following their Nikah, a series of wedding celebrations took place, including traditional customs, music, and dance performances.

Many social media users objected, arguing that such extravagant festivities were inappropriate after a Nikah at Masjid al-Haram.

Kubra Khan, who has been sharing videos from her wedding celebrations with fans, posted an Instagram story in response—without naming anyone.

Quoting a Hadith, she wrote:

“Actions are judged by intentions,”.

She said, “This is the beauty of Islam; it is the intention that matters. When the people misunderstand your actions, Allah rewards you based on your intentions,”.

Kubra Khan’s timely response effectively silenced her critics.

Kubra Khan's strong response to criticism over h ..

