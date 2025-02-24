Kubra Khan’s Strong Response To Criticism Over Her Nikah At Masjid Al-Haram
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 24, 2025 | 08:46 PM
Social media develop a tendency to criticize everything, whether good or bad, without distinction, and when it comes to a celebrity, criticism intensifies even further
RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2025) Actors Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed faced criticism on social media for performing their Nikah at Masjid al-Haram. However, Kubra Khan gave a firm response to the backlash.
The social media developed a tendency to criticize everything, whether good or bad, without distinction. When it comes to a celebrity, the criticism intensifies even further.
The same happened with Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed, who recently tied the knot at Masjid al-Haram, looking visibly joyful on the occasion.
Following their Nikah, a series of wedding celebrations took place, including traditional customs, music, and dance performances.
Many social media users objected, arguing that such extravagant festivities were inappropriate after a Nikah at Masjid al-Haram.
Kubra Khan, who has been sharing videos from her wedding celebrations with fans, posted an Instagram story in response—without naming anyone.
Quoting a Hadith, she wrote:
“Actions are judged by intentions,”.
She said, “This is the beauty of Islam; it is the intention that matters. When the people misunderstand your actions, Allah rewards you based on your intentions,”.
Kubra Khan’s timely response effectively silenced her critics.
Recent Stories
Kubra Khan’s strong response to criticism over her Nikah at Masjid al-Haram
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates Global Indian Diaspora Forum for Good 2025 in Abu ..
Pakistan energy minister rules out tax plan on solar energy
Tadweer Group to launch region’s first AI-driven Integrated Waste Management P ..
Abu Dhabi Mobility inaugurates Al-Aliah Ferry Terminal
HFZA, SAIF Zone win two awards of 2025 MENA Stevie Awards
Mustafa Amir murder case: Famous actor’s son makes startling revelations in
Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman inaugurates Amir Road in Shad Ba ..
CM Sindh to inaugurate PLF Sukkur Chapter II on Tuesday
ATC grants three more days physical remand of 5 women accused
Inspector Iram brings another honour for Rawalpindi Police
Senate body on petroleum seeks detailed report on gas extraction, drilling opera ..
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Kubra Khan’s strong response to criticism over her Nikah at Masjid al-Haram4 minutes ago
-
Faysal Qureshi Announces His Epic Return: "I'm BACK, and This Isn't Just Another Project—It's Pers ..4 hours ago
-
Mahira Khan’s dance video with husband at wedding ceremony goes viral2 days ago
-
Nargis Fakhri secretly ties the knot with Tony Baig in Los Angeles2 days ago
-
Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poonam Pandey goes viral2 days ago
-
Saba Qamar says living in Karachi for three months is not fun4 days ago
-
Urvashi Rautela removed from Daaku Maharaj film over provocative dance4 days ago
-
Saba Qamar faces criticism as her new video with makeup artist goes viral6 days ago
-
Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant9 days ago
-
Bollywood Singer Vishal Dadlani gets injured in accident, concert postponed9 days ago
-
This Valentine’s, Lets Cadbury & Abdul Hannan sing your love story9 days ago
-
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera goes viral10 days ago