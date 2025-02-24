Kubra Khan’s strong response to criticism over her Nikah at Masjid al-Haram

(@Abdulla99267510)

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2025) Actors Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed faced criticism on social media for performing their Nikah at Masjid al-Haram. However, Kubra Khan gave a firm response to the backlash.

The social media developed a tendency to criticize everything, whether good or bad, without distinction. When it comes to a celebrity, the criticism intensifies even further.

The same happened with Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed, who recently tied the knot at Masjid al-Haram, looking visibly joyful on the occasion.

Following their Nikah, a series of wedding celebrations took place, including traditional customs, music, and dance performances.

Many social media users objected, arguing that such extravagant festivities were inappropriate after a Nikah at Masjid al-Haram.

Kubra Khan, who has been sharing videos from her wedding celebrations with fans, posted an Instagram story in response—without naming anyone.

Quoting a Hadith, she wrote:

“Actions are judged by intentions,”.

She said, “This is the beauty of Islam; it is the intention that matters. When the people misunderstand your actions, Allah rewards you based on your intentions,”.

Kubra Khan’s timely response effectively silenced her critics.