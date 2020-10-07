UrduPoint.com
Kumar's Family Delights As KP Decides To Convert Legend Star's House Into Museum

Chand Sahkeel 5 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 01:35 PM

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to procure the house of legend Indian film actor, Dalip Kumar to convert it into a museum, said Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to procure the house of legend Indian film actor, Dalip Kumar to convert it into a museum, said Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash.

In his video message, Kamran Bangash said the other day, in the first phase the KP government will purchase the four marla house of Bollywood's bigwig, Daleep Kumar and then repair it to its original condition.

He said section-4 has been imposed to bar sale or purchase of the house that was dilapidating with each passing day. The government has intentions to preserve this national heritage in its original form and convert it into a museum for history lovers. He said the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will provide funds for the purchase of this inherited house.

The district administration has also imposed section-4 on sale and purchase of the house and a notification to this effect has been issued by the office of Deputy Commissioner. The archeology department had written a letter to the district administration to impose section-4 on the house.

The house was declared protected heritage by the Directorate of Archaeology and Tourism in 2013 and later a protected monument, under the Antiquity Act 1997, whereas the Kapoor Haveli in Mohallah Dhaki Munawar Shah, inside the walled city, was also said to be converted into a museum in the past.

But despite the status granted to the house, it remained dismal with no restoration or preservation effort, until recently, when the residence was ordered by the government to be turned into museums.

The government has directed the archeological department to preserve historic houses under the restoration project. The house will be opened to the public after restoration.

Following the development, Kumar and his wife appreciated the decision and after a Twitter user uploaded pictures of the current state of their ancestral residence, Kumar requested all in Peshawar to share more photos of the house.

Kumar's wife, veteran star Saira Banu has also reacted to the development that occurred recently. In her message to ETimes, she said "I wish the provincial government succeeds in its efforts and sincerely hope that this time the dream comes true. MashaAllah." She went on to add, "My heart fills up with joy each time I receive the news about the ancestral home of Yousuf Saheb (Dalip Kumar) in Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which the provincial government has been trying to turn into a monument for posterity." "It has come up so many times in the past and I have appreciated the tenacity with which the government is pursuing the mission of turning the house into a museum for the public to visit and feel the vintage charm of the house where Dilip Saheb grew up like any bright boy of the province," continued Banu.

Fondly sharing memories of their last visit to the house, Banu recalled, "The house is of great sentimental value to my husband and I have shared his pride and happiness during a visit to the property some years ago. He was so emotional when he saw the house where he spent his lovely childhood in the comfort and security of a large, refined family."

