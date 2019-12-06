Kylie Rae was drunk before deadly car crash, confirms police investigation

Kylie Rae Harris, who died in a gruesome car crash in New Mexico in September 2019, was drunk and driving at an incredibly high speed before the accident, according to the police investigation

The investigation completed by the New Mexico Police confirms that Kylie Rae was drunk when the deadly crash occurred.The police investigation shared here says, "On September 4th, 2019 the Taos County Sheriff's Office responded to a three vehicle crash on HWY 522 near mile marker 1.

As result of this crash two of the drivers, Maria Cruz, age 16 and Kylie Harris age 30 were killed.""The initial investigation provided indicators that speed was a factor and that alcohol impairment was suspected on driver Kylie Harris age 30," it added.

The data showed Kylie sped at 102 miles per hour at the time of the first collision before crossing into the oncoming lane and striking Cruz' vehicle at 95 miles per hour.The report on Harris shows a blood alcohol concentration of .28, which is over three times the legal limit for impaired driving was present at the time of her death, the investigation further reveals.Kylie Rae Harris, a budding country singer from Texas, died in September after becoming a victim of a fatal car crash in New Mexico.She had released a self-titled EP in March and was in New Mexico to perform at Michael Hearne's Big Barn dance Music Festival before her death.