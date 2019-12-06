UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kylie Rae Was Drunk Before Deadly Car Crash, Confirms Police Investigation

Chand Sahkeel 45 seconds ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 04:06 PM

Kylie Rae was drunk before deadly car crash, confirms police investigation

Kylie Rae Harris, who died in a gruesome car crash in New Mexico in September 2019, was drunk and driving at an incredibly high speed before the accident, according to the police investigation

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th December, 2019) Kylie Rae Harris, who died in a gruesome car crash in New Mexico in September 2019, was drunk and driving at an incredibly high speed before the accident, according to the police investigation.The investigation completed by the New Mexico Police confirms that Kylie Rae was drunk when the deadly crash occurred.The police investigation shared here says, "On September 4th, 2019 the Taos County Sheriff's Office responded to a three vehicle crash on HWY 522 near mile marker 1.

As result of this crash two of the drivers, Maria Cruz, age 16 and Kylie Harris age 30 were killed.""The initial investigation provided indicators that speed was a factor and that alcohol impairment was suspected on driver Kylie Harris age 30," it added.

The data showed Kylie sped at 102 miles per hour at the time of the first collision before crossing into the oncoming lane and striking Cruz' vehicle at 95 miles per hour.The report on Harris shows a blood alcohol concentration of .28, which is over three times the legal limit for impaired driving was present at the time of her death, the investigation further reveals.Kylie Rae Harris, a budding country singer from Texas, died in September after becoming a victim of a fatal car crash in New Mexico.She had released a self-titled EP in March and was in New Mexico to perform at Michael Hearne's Big Barn dance Music Festival before her death.

Related Topics

Accident Police Music Driver Vehicle Car Died Mexico March September 2019 From Blood

Recent Stories

3 more children molested in Kasur

6 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserves judgment on pe ..

6 minutes ago

Defamation case: Meesha Shafi appears in the court ..

6 minutes ago

Emma Stone receives whopping $45,000 engagement ri ..

45 seconds ago

Russia for Cooperation on Cybercrimes, But Against ..

48 seconds ago

Former Miss Pakistan World Zanib Naveed killed in ..

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.