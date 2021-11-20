UrduPoint.com

 ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ To Be Released Next Year In April

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 05:41 PM

Aamir Khan Productions and Kareena Kapoor have shared the new release date on their Instagram accounts for fans.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News—Nov 20th, 2021) The release of Bollywood’s upcoming movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has been postponed for the third time.

Taking to Instagram, Aamir Khan Productions made this announcement.

The film starring Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor would be release next year in April.

The film was slated to release on Christmas 2020, however, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, Aamir and makers decided to push it to Christmas 2021.

Later, it was moved to Valentine's Day and now, Laal Singh Chaddha will release on April 14, 2022.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena Kapoor also share d the same poster with a new release date.

She wrote, “We are happy to share our new poster and our new release date.”

The poster marks April 14, Baisakhi 2022 as the release date of Laal Singh Chaddha.

