Bollywood star Amir has released audio of the song, urging his fans to hear the lyrics.

MUMBAI: ( UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2022) Amir Khan has released first song from his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Laal Singh is an adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.

The song sharee by Aamir Khan is soulful rendition titled Kahani which is sung by Mohan Kannan. Amitabh Bhattacharya penned the beautiful lyrics and Pritam had the role in music.

The actoe just released an audio of the song on radio 93.5 FM because he believes that the song deserves to be heard than just be seen with the help of visuals.

Khan said, “I truly believe that the songs in Laal Singh Chaddha are the soul of the film and this album has some of my career’s best songs.

”

“It was a very intentional decision to put Pritam, Amitabh, the singers and technicians in the spotlight because not only do they deserve to be center stage but also the music deserves its due credit,” he said.

He also said: “I can’t wait to see how audiences react to the music that the team has poured their heart and soul into it.”

The film is also featuring Kareena Kapoor while

Advait Chandan was the director. The film will hit the cinemas this year in August.